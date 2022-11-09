M&T Bank Corp Purchases 24,097 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,097 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 587,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 53,133 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,239,000 after buying an additional 1,281,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 370,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.