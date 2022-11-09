M&T Bank Corp Purchases 4,678 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after acquiring an additional 49,969 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.41. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,706 shares of company stock valued at $50,312,081. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

