M&T Bank Corp Purchases 826 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

