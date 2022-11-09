M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.