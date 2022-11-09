M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 140,933 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,232,000 after purchasing an additional 88,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 853,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 63,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

