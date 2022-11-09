M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 23.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 51.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

NYSE HLT opened at $130.83 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.