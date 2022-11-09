M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Fox Factory worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $724,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 26.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 100,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.4% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

