M&T Bank Corp Sells 79 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,150,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,949 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,733,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,428.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,055,000 after buying an additional 120,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $450.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.45 and its 200 day moving average is $425.63. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Sunday. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.75.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.