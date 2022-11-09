Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €243.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) received a €243.00 ($243.00) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MUV2. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($324.00) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €246.00 ($246.00) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €325.00 ($325.00) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($305.00) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

MUV2 opened at €279.10 ($279.10) on Tuesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of €166.59 ($166.59) and a twelve month high of €198.95 ($198.95). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €254.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €235.41.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

