Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €300.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) received a €300.00 ($300.00) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MUV2. Credit Suisse Group set a €246.00 ($246.00) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €255.00 ($255.00) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($305.00) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($265.00) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €243.00 ($243.00) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, October 21st.

FRA:MUV2 opened at €279.10 ($279.10) on Tuesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of €166.59 ($166.59) and a 52 week high of €198.95 ($198.95). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €254.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €235.41.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

