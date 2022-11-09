National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Director J. Timothy Warren Buys 4,680 Shares of Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) Director J. Timothy Warren purchased 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

