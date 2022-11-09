National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Director Mourick Mark Van Buys 1,280 Shares of Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NSA opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,056,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,076,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 493,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after purchasing an additional 463,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

