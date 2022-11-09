National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

NSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 234.05%.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van purchased 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van purchased 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Timothy Warren purchased 4,680 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

