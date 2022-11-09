NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,444 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.21% of NeoGenomics worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 10.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NEO. Cowen increased their price objective on NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 25.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $44.26.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.