NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 75,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NetApp were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered NetApp to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna lowered NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

