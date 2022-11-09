NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

NetEase stock opened at $62.13 on Monday. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 1.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in NetEase by 8.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

