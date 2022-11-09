New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,645 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122,503 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth $509,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EDU opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.56. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

