NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.67

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.67 and last traded at C$8.77, with a volume of 117297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFI. CIBC lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.71. The firm has a market cap of C$701.95 million and a P/E ratio of -10.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -47.33%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

