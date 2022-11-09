NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Holdings Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,168,367 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NiSource were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in NiSource by 19.7% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NiSource by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $472,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in NiSource by 18.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in NiSource by 77.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NiSource Trading Up 2.3 %

NiSource Company Profile

Shares of NI opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

