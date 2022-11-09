NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,010,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after buying an additional 881,141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NiSource by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,728,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,552,000 after buying an additional 368,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,474,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,459,000 after buying an additional 325,612 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

