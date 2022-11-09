Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 21,697 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 542.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 122.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

MTG stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

