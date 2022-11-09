Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 519 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 215,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 80,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JUST stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

