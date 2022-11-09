Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 727 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $61,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

