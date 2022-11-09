Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 267.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,910,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,265.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,080,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,505 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,800,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,825,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $52.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51.

