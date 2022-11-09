Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $290,000 Holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.20% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 68,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 422,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 80,739 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MHF opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.