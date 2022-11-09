Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,671,000 after acquiring an additional 701,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 61,946 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 830,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 97,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 559,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

