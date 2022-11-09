Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 624 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in WPP were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in WPP by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in WPP by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 114,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the first quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,225 ($14.10) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($13.93) to GBX 950 ($10.94) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($15.77) to GBX 1,100 ($12.67) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $875.50.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

