Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 5,570.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.10% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $87.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.25.

