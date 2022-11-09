NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NRXP opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
