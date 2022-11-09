NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NRXP opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

