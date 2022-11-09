NSUR COIN (NSUR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $98.60 Million

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and $49,689.00 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

