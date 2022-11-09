OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Position Trimmed by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in OCA Acquisition were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCAX. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,384,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OCA Acquisition by 144.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 434,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 257,073 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,884,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OCA Acquisition by 223.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

OCA Acquisition Stock Performance

OCA Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.16.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

