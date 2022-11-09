OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:QTR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:QTR – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

QTR opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

