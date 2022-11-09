OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,568,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLOV opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBet has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $42.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07.

