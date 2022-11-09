OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $518,000 Stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 306.0% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period.
Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Stock Performance
SPUC stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78.
