OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $518,000 Stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 306.0% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

SPUC stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.