OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $460,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 717.6% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJQ opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83.

