OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,213 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $41.02.

