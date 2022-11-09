OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 10,432 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,432 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 109,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 36,922 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUN opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.