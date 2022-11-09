OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 99,805 Shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,805 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CHIH opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.