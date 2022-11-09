OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90.
