OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of ProShares UltraShort Industrials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Industrials by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter.

SIJ opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. ProShares UltraShort Industrials has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

