Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 681,087 shares.The stock last traded at $27.31 and had previously closed at $26.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Open Text Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Open Text

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 176.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Open Text by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Open Text by 148.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

