PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,464 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.17. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $101.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.