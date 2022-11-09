PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PAR Technology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

PAR stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

