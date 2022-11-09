Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.52 EPS.
Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
NYSE PK opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.95. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.
Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $104,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $277,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $344,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
Featured Stories
