Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CASH. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $42.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

About Pathward Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.