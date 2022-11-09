Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CASH. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $42.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86.
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.
