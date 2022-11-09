PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PBF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PBF opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $10,803,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.