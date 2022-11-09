PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on PBF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.
PBF Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE PBF opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
