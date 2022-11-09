PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $403,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $460,022.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,084.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $403,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,117 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,468. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

