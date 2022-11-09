Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.63 and last traded at $172.63. Approximately 4,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 314,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $239.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.82.

Penumbra Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -214.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,721,234.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Penumbra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

