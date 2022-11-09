Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Position Lifted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

