Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Perrigo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -148.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

